PFJ: We didn’t get the food and we didn’t the jobs – Dr. Ishmael Yamson laments

Renowned Ghanaian businessman, Dr. Ishmael Evans Yamson has criticised the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, the businessman and economist said although the money for the programme was spent, the country didn’t get the food that was promised.

He said neither did Ghanaians get the jobs that were promised.

“Planting for food and jobs, we didn’t get the food and we didn’t get the jobs but the money was spent. So, where the growth should come for me are agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism because they employ large numbers of people.

“If poverty levels are rising then we have a problem. We are not focusing on those areas where jobs can be created,” Dr. Ishmael Evans Yamson said.

Dr. Yamson further explained, “Let me give you a very simple example. I used to buy a bunch of plantain for GHS25. Today the same bunch I’m buying for GHS120 and we are in the food harvest season right now as we sit here. So if today I’m paying three times for the same bags of plantain I used to buy GHS25 then my question is what has happened to our agriculture.”

Planting for Food and Jobs is a flagship agricultural Campaign of the Government, with five (5) implementation modules.

The first module PFJ (Crops) aims to promote food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market and also provide jobs.

This module was officially launched by H. E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo at Goaso on April 19, 2017, in the then Brong Ahafo Region.

A few months ago, President Akufo-Addo launched Phase 2 of the Planting for Food and Jobs.

The Planting for Food and Jobs Phase II (PFJ 2.0) has been designed as a bold, innovative, and comprehensive approach to tackle the hurdles on our food security journey.

The underpinning model, which is the Input Credit System, will solve a number of critical challenges namely Access to credit, Quality of agro-inputs, Unstructured markets of agricultural produce, and Low mechanisation, among others.