E/R: Six sustain varying degrees of injuries after accident involving fuel tanker at Nkawkaw

09.11.2023

Several people are battling for their lives at the Holy Family Hospital following a vehicular crash between two trucks.

The accident involving two trucks had one loaded with assorted drinks and the other, a fuel tanker fully loaded with diesel.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, November 8, at dawn around 3:50am. Following a call to the Nkawkaw Fire Station, firefighters immediately responded to provide help.

Upon arrival at the scene, the crew observed that a Renault Tanker Truck had crashed into a stationary Daewoo Truck with the registration number AC 647- 22 which was parked on the shoulder of the road and veered off the road into a nearby bush at the Nkawkaw bypass on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

One occupant who is the mate was rescued by the gallant Fire Service Rescuers from the badly mangled Renault Fuel Tanker and sent to the Holy Family Hospital, including five others who had been rescued before the arrival of the crew.

All six accident victims sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital.