Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
09.11.2023 Social News

E/R: Six sustain varying degrees of injuries after accident involving fuel tanker at Nkawkaw

ER: Six sustain varying degrees of injuries after accident involving fuel tanker at Nkawkaw
09.11.2023 LISTEN

Several people are battling for their lives at the Holy Family Hospital following a vehicular crash between two trucks.

The accident involving two trucks had one loaded with assorted drinks and the other, a fuel tanker fully loaded with diesel.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, November 8, at dawn around 3:50am. Following a call to the Nkawkaw Fire Station, firefighters immediately responded to provide help.

Upon arrival at the scene, the crew observed that a Renault Tanker Truck had crashed into a stationary Daewoo Truck with the registration number AC 647- 22 which was parked on the shoulder of the road and veered off the road into a nearby bush at the Nkawkaw bypass on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

One occupant who is the mate was rescued by the gallant Fire Service Rescuers from the badly mangled Renault Fuel Tanker and sent to the Holy Family Hospital, including five others who had been rescued before the arrival of the crew.

All six accident victims sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Holy Family Hospital.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Dr. Richard Amoako Baah 'The future of NPP isn't looking good; there's too much stupidity and hooliganis...

42 minutes ago

KNUST photography saga: You can now do your work but with accreditation — Student photographers told KNUST photography saga: You can now do your work but with accreditation — Studen...

44 minutes ago

'There's nothing wrong with Bawumia distancing himself from Akufo-Addo's administration; he has his own ideas, vision' —Nana Akomea blasts critics 'There's nothing wrong with Bawumia distancing himself from Akufo-Addo's adminis...

2 hours ago

Mahama has been promising better Ghana since 1994 yet nothing to show for it — Richard Ahiagbah Mahama has been promising ‘better Ghana’ since 1994 yet nothing to show for it —...

2 hours ago

ER: Six sustain varying degrees of injuries after accident involving fuel tanker at Nkawkaw E/R: Six sustain varying degrees of injuries after accident involving fuel tanke...

2 hours ago

WHO to support Ghana to build resilient health system - Dr Matshidiso Moeti WHO to support Ghana to build resilient health system - Dr Matshidiso Moeti

2 hours ago

UN becoming useless, we should start thinking of ending it — Muntaka on Israel and Hamas war UN becoming useless, we should start thinking of ending it — Muntaka on Israel a...

3 hours ago

KaneshieCourt lacks public washrooms, patrons urinate behind waterreservoir Kaneshie Court lacks public washrooms, patrons urinate behind water reservoir 

3 hours ago

There's false claim VRA is sharing relief items and MPs collecting them, our people saying we're not transparent — Ablakwa fumes There's false claim VRA is sharing relief items and MPs collecting them, our peo...

3 hours ago

Charles Bissue vs OSP: Court awards cost of GHS500 against Charles Bissue over indecision; case adjourned Charles Bissue vs OSP: Court awards cost of GHS500 against Charles Bissue over i...

Just in....
body-container-line