WHO to support Ghana to build resilient health system - Dr Matshidiso Moeti

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
2 HOURS AGO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reiterated its committed to continue supporting Ghana to build a strong resilient health system to effectively respond to health emergencies and ensure the continuity of essential health service as part of efforts to achieving universal health coverage.

The African Regional Director of World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said this when she paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Health on Wednesday, as part of her three-day official visit to Ghana.

Dr Moeti said WHO remains committed to working with Ghana to ensure the country effectively respond to emergencies and attain good health for its citizens.

The visit was to show solidarity to the government and also donate eight tons of medical items to the ministry to support communities in the Volta Region affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The items include, intravenous fluids, antibiotics, pain medications, water, sanitation and hygiene kits, consumables and anti-hypertensive medication.

According to her, the risk of water-borne diseases rises due to flooding and worsen the plight of those affected by it.

Receiving the items, the Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, commended WHO for its unwavering support to the Ministry in many diverse ways. He also expressed gratitude for the support in harmonising the health facility assessment survey that assesses the availability of health facilities.

According to him, the health system of the flood areas has been stretched, therefore Ghana requires some assistance to ensure that essential health services can be provided.

“To achieve universal health coverage, we in Ghana have prioritised improving quality of care at the primary health care level through the network of performance that is currently being rolled out. We will continue to seek the support of WHO to ensure quality health for all,” he added.

Dr Moeti was accompanied by the WHO Country Representative, Professor Francis Kasolo.



