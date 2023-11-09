La General Hospital: Was Akufo-Addo's 2020 sod-cutting just grand deception? — Sulemana Braimah quizzes

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has opined on the stalled La General Hospital redevelopment project.

In a tweet on Wednesday, November 8, the MFWA boss asked if the President intentionally cut the sod to deceive the people knowing there is no money.

“So was President Akufo-Addos sod-cutting for the La General Hospital in August 2020, just an act of grand deception? Sod was cut for the commencement of the project without funds for the project?” read the tweet.

This comes amid reports that the hospital redevelopment project has stalled due to lack of funding, more than two years after the sod-cutting event.

In August 2020, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the start of construction works for the redevelopment of the dilapidated La General Hospital.

He said reports indicated the old structure was unfit for use due to cracks.

The project aimed to modernize the facility to serve residents of La and surrounding communities.

However, residents have been left frustrated as no visible work has begun.

Earlier this year, Presidential Advisor on Health Dr. Nsiah Asare assured that reconstruction would start in 2022, blaming delays on issues with the contractor.