Ablakwa is genuinely passionate about his constituents — Presidential staffer praises opposition MP

Social News Presidential Staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagyeleft and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
1 HOUR AGO
Presidential Staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye[left] and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Dennis Aboagye Miracles, a Presidential staffer and communicator of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has praised the NDC MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

He noted that the MP is passionate about his constituents and has consistently demonstrated his love and commitment to them in the face of crisis.

In a tweet on Wednesday, November 8, the former Akuapem North MCE described the opposition lawmaker’s act as an inspiration.

“There’s one thing you can’t take away from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he’s genuinely passionate about his constituents.

“Consistently Hon. Ablakwa has demonstrated sincere commitment to the basic task of being there for the people North Tongu and you can see it in his eyes.#Inspirational,” his tweet reads.

Okudzeto Ablakwa has been praised by many following the spillage of the Akosombo dam which caused properties in a town in his constituency, Mepe, to submerge leaving many residents displaced.

He has been on the grounds working hard to secure safe resettlement, food, proper lighting system, health care and etc for them.

Though many towns in other communities suffered from what the lawmaker term a VRA-induced disaster, his constituency has been the main point for donations from several benevolent individuals and organizations due to his intervention.

