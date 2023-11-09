‘You sold fake gold and took Ghanaians' money’ — Bridget Otoo maintains despite NAM1's GHS1 million defamation suit

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo has defended her comment despite a $100,000 defamation lawsuit by defunct Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah, widely known as NAM1.

She insists that the company sold "fake gold" to Ghanaians.

In a tweet responding to the suit on Wednesday, November 8, Otoo asked: "You sold Aurum Utalium (fake gold used by criminals) to decent working Ghanaians took their money and you are suing me for calling you a scammer. NAM1".

NAM1 filed the suit against Bridget Otoo for comments referring to him as a "fraudster" on social media.

But in her reaction, the journalist said "We can’t wait to retell the Menzgold story cos it was dying out in the media."

NAM1's lawyers argue that her comments amount to defamation and violate his right to innocence presumption.

However, the Metro TV broadcaster maintains that NAM1 took money from Ghanaians by selling them fake gold, implying his action constitutes fraud.

Thousands of citizens lost investments after Menzgold ceased operations in 2019, for operating a Ponzi Scheme.

The case has since been in court. He recently released GHS2.5 million in a repayment plan to the Ghana Police to be distributed to his aggrieved customers.