WHO, UNRWA delivers lifesaving aid to overwhelmed Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have delivered a limited supply of emergency medical aid to Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, with supplies quickly running out due to the unrelenting bombardment and siege.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, November 8, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned "the disastrous medical conditions" in Gaza as their second delivery of supplies to the overcrowded Al-Shifa hospital met "huge risks" to reach patients.

"There are currently almost two patients for every bed available. The emergency department and wards are overflowing requiring doctors and medical workers to treat wounded and sick patients in the corridors, on the floor, and outdoors," the statement said.

The statement noted that the hospital was being flooded with "tens of thousands of displaced people" seeking shelter, while "the number of wounded increases by the hour" amid severe shortages of "medicines and anaesthetics."

Doctors were praised for their "heroic" response, but Lazzarini and Dr. Tedros warned, "the quantities we delivered are far from sufficient."

They renewed calls for "the sustained flow of humanitarian supplies and fuel at scale" to treat Gaza's injured.

"Without fuel, hospitals and other essential facilities cannot operate, and more people will most certainly die as a result," the officials stated.

They also called for access across Gaza and evacuation of critically injured patients.

Lazzarini and Dr. Tedros concluded the statement, indicating "The northern areas of Gaza cannot and should not be isolated nor deprived of humanitarian assistance. Patients there cannot be denied health care."