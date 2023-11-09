We’ve partnered KNUST to address water challenges through innovation — CWSA

The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) has announced a new collaboration with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to tackle pressing water issues using innovative solutions.

According to CWSA's Chief Executive Officer, Ing. Dr. Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi, the partnership aims to address critical challenges related to water quality and non-revenue water management.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, November 8, Dr. Siabi revealed that the joint initiative will focus on developing cutting-edge technologies to improve access to safe drinking water.

"We are teaming up with KNUST to be at the forefront of innovation in Ghana's water sector," Dr. Siabi remarked.

"Together, we will work to find effective, high-tech ways to provide communities with clean, potable water,” he added.

Major projects expected from the collaboration include advanced systems to monitor water quality and reduce revenue losses by 2024.

Dr. Siabi highlighted that the partners will also conduct groundbreaking research on incorporating artificial intelligence into minimizing unaccounted-for water which includes designing intelligent robots to detect leaks in pipelines.

CWSA and KNUST will also develop pre-packaged water treatment plants using state-of-the-art filtration methods, Dr. Siabi noted.

The goal, according to the CWSA CEO, is to remove excess minerals and provide purified water to rural communities.

"Through this forward-looking partnership, we aim to bring transformative change that expands access to safe water across Ghana," Dr. Siabi stated, adding, "We are fully committed to leveraging technology and innovation to tackle our most pressing water challenges."