Over 30,000 water points provided in rural communities, but safety remains a concern — CWSA

The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) has developed an extensive water infrastructure network aimed at increasing access to clean water across the country.

According to the agency's CEO, Ing. Dr. Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi, CWSA has facilitated the provision of over 31,000 boreholes fitted with hand pumps and over 600 small town pipe water systems as of 2022.

However, Dr. Siabi acknowledged during a press briefing at the Ministry of Information on Wednesday, November 8, that many water sources face contamination issues.

He estimates that at least 30% of groundwater contains high levels of iron, manganese, fluorides, arsenic and hardness. Surface water has also been polluted from illegal mining activities.

"The number of water points we have installed is substantial," said Dr. Siabi, adding, “But quantity does not always mean quality. We are grappling with serious water safety challenges that must be urgently addressed."

CWSA estimates that 62.63% of rural communities and small towns currently have access to water from state institutions. But water testing data reveals that much of the groundwater contains dangerous contaminants.

"We cannot proudly declare increased coverage when the water pumped from boreholes and wells is unfit for human consumption," cautioned the CWSA CEO.

"Providing safe water requires rigorous water quality monitoring, enforcement of environmental regulations, and investments in treatment solutions,” he posited.

As CWSA implements reforms to manage small town water supplies, Dr. Siabi affirmed that "water safety must be the top priority."

He called for collaborative efforts to curb pollution and upgrade infrastructure to purify water.

"It is not enough to simply install more hand pumps and pipes," he said the CWSA CEO, stressing, "We need to double down on protecting and treating water at the source for all of Ghana."