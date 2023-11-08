OSP, Cecilia Dapaah cases adjourned to November 29 

Modern Ghana logo
The two cases between the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and former Water Resources and Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, at the High Court, have been adjourned to November 29.

The Court had slated today, Wednesday, November 8, to hear the cases.

The cases are the application of confirmation of the order of seizure and freeze of accounts and the case of the ex-ministers declaration of assets.

The GNA was told that the trial Judge, Justice Edward Twum, was on leave and that a new judge would be assigned.

The OSP weeks ago petitioned Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo demanding that the trial judge recused himself.

The Chief Justice, however, turned down the request of the OSP.

GNA

