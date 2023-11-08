Rebranding project will be funded by IGF – GHS boss

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service ( GHS ), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has said the proposed rebranding of the Service is being funded through Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

The Ghana Health Service has earmarked GHC5,117,000 to rebrand the institution. According to the Management, the amount will be spent on key deliverables, such as registration of the logo, development of a Public Relations policy, development of a brand book, monthly health education themes and establishment of a quarterly E-Newsletter, as well as a review of the Customer Service Manual.

Speaking to Alfred Ocansey on TV3's show Ghana Tonight on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said the project will be funded internally.

“For the brand document that we have, there is a section where it talks about sources of fund. The source of fund is coming from the facilities' IGF. These are all budget management centers and so primarily, we expect about most of it to be done by the facility involved.” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye.

He also added that there are other partners and donors that are coming on board to support the project.

-3news.com