Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Rebranding project will be funded by IGF – GHS boss

Health Rebranding project will be funded by IGF – GHS boss
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service ( GHS ), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has said the proposed rebranding of the Service is being funded through Internally Generated Funds (IGF).

The Ghana Health Service has earmarked GHC5,117,000 to rebrand the institution. According to the Management, the amount will be spent on key deliverables, such as registration of the logo, development of a Public Relations policy, development of a brand book, monthly health education themes and establishment of a quarterly E-Newsletter, as well as a review of the Customer Service Manual.

Speaking to Alfred Ocansey on TV3's show Ghana Tonight on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said the project will be funded internally.

“For the brand document that we have, there is a section where it talks about sources of fund. The source of fund is coming from the facilities' IGF. These are all budget management centers and so primarily, we expect about most of it to be done by the facility involved.” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye.

He also added that there are other partners and donors that are coming on board to support the project.

118202363614-n6iul8w331-ghana-health-service-300x167

-3news.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

OSP, Cecilia Dapaah cases adjourned to November 29 OSP, Cecilia Dapaah cases adjourned to November 29 

2 hours ago

AR: Truck carrying iron rods overturns at Oforikrom, destroys NYA office wall A/R: Truck carrying iron rods overturns at Oforikrom, destroys NYA office wall

2 hours ago

Cola tree planted by Okomfo Anokye over 300 years ago felled by an unknown person Cola tree planted by Okomfo Anokye over 300 years ago felled by an unknown perso...

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash: Accused persons re-arrested Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash: Accused persons re-arrested 

3 hours ago

Consequences of economic catastrophe under Akufo-Addos govt has affected every sector of our life – Mahama Consequences of economic catastrophe under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has affected every...

3 hours ago

We need details about Mahamas promise to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ ministers to 60 – Franklin Cudjoe We need details about Mahama’s promise to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ mini...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addos bad performance has resurrected Mahama's almost-dead career – NPP stalwart admits Akufo-Addo’s bad performance has resurrected Mahama's almost-dead career – NPP s...

4 hours ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh Spillage of Akosombo dam saved lives; if it becomes necessary we will spill agai...

7 hours ago

ChaloG petitions OSP to probe illegality, corruption associated with collection, lodgment, retention of govt funds into private account ChaloG petitions OSP to probe illegality, corruption associated with collection,...

8 hours ago

Map of Ethiopia locating the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela. By Aude GENET AFPFile Fighting erupts in Ethiopia's Lalibela: residents

Just in....
body-container-line