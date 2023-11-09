09.11.2023 LISTEN

Frankly speaking, an aide to Mr. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has disclosed that his boss was not pleased with the outcome of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer election.

According to Mr. Jerry, who shared these details during an interview with Okay FM's Afia Pokua, Mr. Agyapong was initially reluctant to attend the party's event at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was declared and outdoored as NPP's flagbearer.

Mr. Jerry claimed that Mr. Kennedy Agyapong was, in fact, compelled to attend the event with the assistance of state security personnel.

He added that National Security personnel were made to escort Mr. Agyapong to the stadium when he had already made his choice and decision not to attend.

"We know, should I give you video evidence? I can give it to you. It was protocol that went to bring him because Ken wasn't ready to come," Mr. Jerry asserted, insinuating that Mr. Agyapong's presence at the event was done against his initial wishes.

It is worth noting that despite Mr. Kennedy Agyapong's claims that the internal election was "free and transparent" and his call for party unity to challenge the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 election, his aide indicated that those remarks were made out of frustration.