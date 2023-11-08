Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Consequences of economic catastrophe under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has affected every sector of our life – Mahama

Headlines Consequences of economic catastrophe under Akufo-Addos govt has affected every sector of our life – Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has opined that the economy of the country under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been catastrophic.

This he argues is why every sector of the life of Ghanaians has been affected in the midst of the hardships in the country.

He said the economic challenges facing the country have affected employment, education, health, as well as infrastructure

“Unemployment among young people in Ghana has skyrocketed to almost 13%. The consequences of this economic catastrophe have affected every sector of our national life, particularly education, health, and infrastructure,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was speaking in an engagement with the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Tuesday, November 7.

At the meeting, ex-President John Dramani Mahama said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has run out of ideas to address the economic challenges facing the country.

He assured that with another chance to lead the country as President, he will turn things around.

Among many other things, John Dramani Mahama has indicated that in his first 100 days in office, he will review and improve the Free Senior High School programme.

He has also promised to run a lean government that will not have more than 60 Ministers.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

OSP, Cecilia Dapaah cases adjourned to November 29 OSP, Cecilia Dapaah cases adjourned to November 29 

21 minutes ago

AR: Truck carrying iron rods overturns at Oforikrom, destroys NYA office wall A/R: Truck carrying iron rods overturns at Oforikrom, destroys NYA office wall

21 minutes ago

Cola tree planted by Okomfo Anokye over 300 years ago felled by an unknown person Cola tree planted by Okomfo Anokye over 300 years ago felled by an unknown perso...

21 minutes ago

Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash: Accused persons re-arrested Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash: Accused persons re-arrested 

1 hour ago

Consequences of economic catastrophe under Akufo-Addos govt has affected every sector of our life – Mahama Consequences of economic catastrophe under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has affected every...

1 hour ago

We need details about Mahamas promise to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ ministers to 60 – Franklin Cudjoe We need details about Mahama’s promise to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ mini...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addos bad performance has resurrected Mahama's almost-dead career – NPP stalwart admits Akufo-Addo’s bad performance has resurrected Mahama's almost-dead career – NPP s...

2 hours ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh Spillage of Akosombo dam saved lives; if it becomes necessary we will spill agai...

5 hours ago

ChaloG petitions OSP to probe illegality, corruption associated with collection, lodgment, retention of govt funds into private account ChaloG petitions OSP to probe illegality, corruption associated with collection,...

6 hours ago

Map of Ethiopia locating the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela. By Aude GENET AFPFile Fighting erupts in Ethiopia's Lalibela: residents

Just in....
body-container-line