Consequences of economic catastrophe under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has affected every sector of our life – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has opined that the economy of the country under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been catastrophic.

This he argues is why every sector of the life of Ghanaians has been affected in the midst of the hardships in the country.

He said the economic challenges facing the country have affected employment, education, health, as well as infrastructure

“Unemployment among young people in Ghana has skyrocketed to almost 13%. The consequences of this economic catastrophe have affected every sector of our national life, particularly education, health, and infrastructure,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) was speaking in an engagement with the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Tuesday, November 7.

At the meeting, ex-President John Dramani Mahama said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has run out of ideas to address the economic challenges facing the country.

He assured that with another chance to lead the country as President, he will turn things around.

Among many other things, John Dramani Mahama has indicated that in his first 100 days in office, he will review and improve the Free Senior High School programme.

He has also promised to run a lean government that will not have more than 60 Ministers.