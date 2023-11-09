Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed his concerns about the future of the ruling party, raising issues of "stupidity and hooliganism" within the party.

Dr. Amoako Baah's remarks follows the aftermath of the NPP's just-ended presidential primary, which saw Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia bring elected as the party's new flagbearer.

Dr. Amoako Baah openly condemned the leadership of the NPP, led by Stephen Ntim (National Party Chairman), and raised questions about the fairness of the presidential primary, suggesting that it was conducted to favor a specific aspirant whom the majority of party members did not support.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the entire process, which, in his opinion, favored one candidate over others.

During an interview on NEAT FM's morning show, 'Ghana Montie,' Dr. Amoako Baah expressed his discontent with Members of Parliament (MPs) who openly declared their support for Dr. Bawumia, the newly elected flagbearer.

Dr. Amoako Baah further highlighted that the disturbing trend within the party, where an overwhelming number of MPs openly supported a particular candidate was not healthy for the party's internal dynamics.

According to him, those MPs did so for their personal gains rather than expressing genuine support for Dr. Bawumia's candidacy on the basis of competence.

He said, “There is too much stupidity and hooliganism in the party now. How can almost all MPs support one candidate, how is that possible? Is it by chance or accident, certainly not,”

He was pessimistic about the NPP's future, stating "the future of the NPP is not looking good."