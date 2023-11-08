Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
08.11.2023 General News

We need details about Mahama’s promise to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ ministers to 60 – Franklin Cudjoe

We need details about Mahamas promise to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ ministers to 60 – Franklin Cudjoe
08.11.2023 LISTEN

The Founding President and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to former President John Dramani Mahama’s promise to run a lean government.

The flagbearer-elect of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to use just 60 ministers to run his government when he becomes the next President of Ghana.

Reacting to this, Franklin Cudjoe has urged John Dramani Mahama to provide more details on how he intends to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ ministers to 60.

“John Mahama has promised to reduce Nana Addo's original 120+ ministers to 60. We need details from JM,” the IMANI boss said in a post on Facebook.

The post added, “Can Bawumia work with 60 or less? Bawumia must ensure 95% of current ministers must not be included in his potential list.”

During an engagement with the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, November 7, John Dramani Mahama said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has run out of ideas to address the economic challenges facing the country.

He assured that with another chance to lead the country as President, he will turn things around.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

OSP, Cecilia Dapaah cases adjourned to November 29 OSP, Cecilia Dapaah cases adjourned to November 29 

21 minutes ago

AR: Truck carrying iron rods overturns at Oforikrom, destroys NYA office wall A/R: Truck carrying iron rods overturns at Oforikrom, destroys NYA office wall

21 minutes ago

Cola tree planted by Okomfo Anokye over 300 years ago felled by an unknown person Cola tree planted by Okomfo Anokye over 300 years ago felled by an unknown perso...

21 minutes ago

Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash: Accused persons re-arrested Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash: Accused persons re-arrested 

1 hour ago

Consequences of economic catastrophe under Akufo-Addos govt has affected every sector of our life – Mahama Consequences of economic catastrophe under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has affected every...

1 hour ago

We need details about Mahamas promise to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ ministers to 60 – Franklin Cudjoe We need details about Mahama’s promise to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ mini...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addos bad performance has resurrected Mahama's almost-dead career – NPP stalwart admits Akufo-Addo’s bad performance has resurrected Mahama's almost-dead career – NPP s...

2 hours ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh Spillage of Akosombo dam saved lives; if it becomes necessary we will spill agai...

5 hours ago

ChaloG petitions OSP to probe illegality, corruption associated with collection, lodgment, retention of govt funds into private account ChaloG petitions OSP to probe illegality, corruption associated with collection,...

6 hours ago

Map of Ethiopia locating the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela. By Aude GENET AFPFile Fighting erupts in Ethiopia's Lalibela: residents

Just in....
body-container-line