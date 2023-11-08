We need details about Mahama’s promise to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ ministers to 60 – Franklin Cudjoe

08.11.2023 LISTEN

The Founding President and chief executive officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to former President John Dramani Mahama’s promise to run a lean government.

The flagbearer-elect of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to use just 60 ministers to run his government when he becomes the next President of Ghana.

Reacting to this, Franklin Cudjoe has urged John Dramani Mahama to provide more details on how he intends to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ ministers to 60.

“John Mahama has promised to reduce Nana Addo's original 120+ ministers to 60. We need details from JM,” the IMANI boss said in a post on Facebook.

The post added, “Can Bawumia work with 60 or less? Bawumia must ensure 95% of current ministers must not be included in his potential list.”

During an engagement with the Trade Unions Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, November 7, John Dramani Mahama said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has run out of ideas to address the economic challenges facing the country.

He assured that with another chance to lead the country as President, he will turn things around.