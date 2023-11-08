CWSA commits to resolving water supply issues in flood-affected communities

The recent flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam has disrupted water supply to three installations in Yeji (Bono East), Osudoku (Greater Accra) and Adidome (Volta Region), causing considerable low water supply to the affected communities.

The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) is working diligently to resolve the issue.

The Chief Executive of Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), Dr Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi, announced this at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday.

Highlighting the achievements of the International Development Association/World Bank Funded Project, he stated that 28 Small Towns Pipe Water Systems were completed in Papase, Essiam, Hamile, Lambussie, Walewale, Gambaga, Nalerigu, Yapei, Chereponi and Gushegu.

He added that a total of 243 boreholes have been drilled and fitted with handpumps in the Upper West Region.

Dr Kwadjo Siabi disclosed that the design for 17 pipe systems has been completed out of which seven are for communities with high fluoride levels in groundwater in the Upper East and 10 in the Upper West.

Regarding the progress made on the 5-districts water project, the Chief Executive mentioned that 173 kilometres of pipe networks have been laid to extend water to 95 communities in Central Tongu, Adaklu and Agotime-Ziope Districts under Phase-3.

“The projected beneficiary population is expected to reach 83,325 people, with a total beneficiary population of 133,854 for Phases 1, 2, and 3,” he stated.

He said three storage tanks have been completed at Kpeleho, Sofa and Kpatove, adding that, the Booster station at Kpeleho transmits water to Adaklu and Agotime-Ziope communities.

He noted that, as part of the reforms by the agency, new technologies have been deployed to improve the operation of water systems.

The technologies include SmartTap on standpipes to allow water delivery anytime and reduce congestion, application of automated pumps and packaged water treatment plants, usage of solar energy to reduce operational cost as well as the development of four software internally to manage operations.

Dr Kwadjo Siabi stated that the CWSA has initiated a Technology and Innovation Learning Platform (TILP) to motivate its staff to apply research in problem-solving, adding that 60 staff of the agency have signed on to TILP.

CWSA is committed to achieving its new mandate and will continue to partner with stakeholders to deliver the planned medium-term programmes and projects.