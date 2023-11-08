Modern Ghana logo
Akufo-Addo’s bad performance has resurrected Mahama's almost-dead career – NPP stalwart admits

A stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Kobina Arthur Kennedy has argued that the bad record of the ruling government will go against the party in the 2024 General Election.

In his estimation, President Akufo-Addo’s bad performance has resurrected the political career of ex-President John Dramani Mahama which almost died.

Dr. Kobina Arthur Kennedy made this observation in an interview with TV3 when he shared his view on the election of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of the NPP and what can go against the party in next year’s general election.

“There are always 8 years to change which Ghanaians have demonstrated all through the Fourth Republic, which will be a significant and historical barrier for the NPP to overcome. The second thing obviously is the bad record of the government and the fact that Dr. Bawumia is trying to run on the ticket of a government that has been unpopular.

“There are ways to overcome that but that is a problem. The third one is the religious aspect. The other one is the fact that the person on the other ticket is very well known, a former president whose almost-dead career has been resurrected by the bad performance of the NPP government. All these are challenges that the NPP ticket will face in the 2024 elections,” Dr. Kobina Arthur Kennedy shared.

At the end of the primaries of the ruling NPP party on Saturday, November 4, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won with 63.24% as he beat the three other aspirants.

Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Ohene Agyapong polled 35.52% while the former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto got 0.81% and Francis Addai Nimoh polled 0.43%.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to face strong competition from John Dramani Mahama who was early this year elected flagbearer of the opposition NDC.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

