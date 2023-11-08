NAM1 sues Bridget Otoo for defamation, demands GHS1 million in damages

The Chief Executive Officer of defunct Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, has filed a lawsuit against broadcast journalist Bridget Otoo for alleged defamation.

According to documents sighted by ModernGhana News dated Tuesday, November 8, NAM1 through his lawyers has sued Otoo at an Accra High Court, demanding general damages of GH¢1 million for comments the defendant made against him on social media.

The writ of summons indicates that NAM1, who is the CEO of the embattled Menzgold, is accusing the broadcaster of making "highly prejudicial" statements about him while a separate criminal case involving his businesses is still pending in court.

It quotes one of the statements made by Bridget Otoo as saying "In which country will a fraudster like @Nam-the-patriot be allowed to do this? This is a form of bribe for the Police who are to arrest him to distribute money on his behalf!"

NAM1's lawyers argue that this portrayal of their client as a "fraudster" amounts to defamation and also violates his right to the presumption of innocence.

According to the plaintiff, the comments by Bridget Otoo have greatly damaged his reputation and character in the eyes of the public.

Additionally, it says potential business partners may now shy away due to the fraud tag.