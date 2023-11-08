‘Voting is a right, not a service’ — Franklin Cudjoe replies Paul Adom Otchere on 'CSOs pay panellists' comment

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has rebutted claims made by host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom Otchere who compared money given to NPP delegates to panel fees paid by civil society organizations (CSOs) to guests who appear at their programs.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 8, Mr. Cudjoe rubbished the claims made by the show host.

Adom Otchere had suggested that since CSOs pay resource persons for appearing at their programs, they cannot claim amounts of GH¢400 and GH¢300 paid to NPP delegates by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong were bribes.

But Mr. Cudjoe intimated, "Voting is not a service rendered but a right exercised,” adding, "These two scenarios are different from paying anyone to vote."

The policy think tank also referenced his own experiences of being paid to speak abroad.

He noted "When we organise events sometimes we pay panellists," questioning that, "In any case if the money is pittance why give and why collect it? Perhaps all Ghanaians voting on December 7, 2024, should be given money then?"

This comes amid allegations that the ruling party’s flagbearer elections were marred by voter inducement as some delegates were seen openly declaring they would not vote until they are given money.