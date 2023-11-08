Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Voting is a right, not a service’ — Franklin Cudjoe replies Paul Adom Otchere on 'CSOs pay panellists' comment

Headlines Franklin Cudjoeleft and Paul Adom Otchere
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Franklin Cudjoe[left] and Paul Adom Otchere

The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has rebutted claims made by host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom Otchere who compared money given to NPP delegates to panel fees paid by civil society organizations (CSOs) to guests who appear at their programs.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 8, Mr. Cudjoe rubbished the claims made by the show host.

Adom Otchere had suggested that since CSOs pay resource persons for appearing at their programs, they cannot claim amounts of GH¢400 and GH¢300 paid to NPP delegates by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong were bribes.

But Mr. Cudjoe intimated, "Voting is not a service rendered but a right exercised,” adding, "These two scenarios are different from paying anyone to vote."

The policy think tank also referenced his own experiences of being paid to speak abroad.

He noted "When we organise events sometimes we pay panellists," questioning that, "In any case if the money is pittance why give and why collect it? Perhaps all Ghanaians voting on December 7, 2024, should be given money then?"

This comes amid allegations that the ruling party’s flagbearer elections were marred by voter inducement as some delegates were seen openly declaring they would not vote until they are given money.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

OSP, Cecilia Dapaah cases adjourned to November 29 OSP, Cecilia Dapaah cases adjourned to November 29 

2 hours ago

AR: Truck carrying iron rods overturns at Oforikrom, destroys NYA office wall A/R: Truck carrying iron rods overturns at Oforikrom, destroys NYA office wall

2 hours ago

Cola tree planted by Okomfo Anokye over 300 years ago felled by an unknown person Cola tree planted by Okomfo Anokye over 300 years ago felled by an unknown perso...

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash: Accused persons re-arrested Cecilia Dapaah's stolen cash: Accused persons re-arrested 

3 hours ago

Consequences of economic catastrophe under Akufo-Addos govt has affected every sector of our life – Mahama Consequences of economic catastrophe under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has affected every...

3 hours ago

We need details about Mahamas promise to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ ministers to 60 – Franklin Cudjoe We need details about Mahama’s promise to reduce Akufo-Addo's original 120+ mini...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addos bad performance has resurrected Mahama's almost-dead career – NPP stalwart admits Akufo-Addo’s bad performance has resurrected Mahama's almost-dead career – NPP s...

4 hours ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh Spillage of Akosombo dam saved lives; if it becomes necessary we will spill agai...

7 hours ago

ChaloG petitions OSP to probe illegality, corruption associated with collection, lodgment, retention of govt funds into private account ChaloG petitions OSP to probe illegality, corruption associated with collection,...

8 hours ago

Map of Ethiopia locating the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela. By Aude GENET AFPFile Fighting erupts in Ethiopia's Lalibela: residents

Just in....
body-container-line