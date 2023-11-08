Modern Ghana logo
Bawumia must not retain 95% of current ministers if he wins election 2024 — Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of IMANI Africa policy think tank, Franklin Cudjoe has warned NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia about the repeat of huge numbers of ministers if he wins the 2024 general elections to form a government.

He told him to dismiss about 95% of the current ministers and work with less than 60 ministers.

"Bawumia must ensure 95% of current ministers must not be included in his potential list," Cudjoe said in a tweet.

In a tweet on Wednesday, November 8, the policy advisor also took time to laud former President Mahama’s promise to cut down the number of ministers if he wins the 2024 elections.

He called on the one-time President and NDC flagbearer to come out with details of his promise.

"John Mahama has promised to reduce Nana Addo's original 120+ ministers to 60. We need details from JM. Can Bawumia work with 60 or less?" his post reads.

This comes at a time when many have been calling on the current government to reduce the number of ministers to cut down expenditure.

However, President Akufo-Addo has turned a deaf ear to the calls and has maintained his ministers without any major reshuffling.

