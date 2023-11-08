Akosombo dam spillage: Emotional videos used to attract all relief items to Mepe, but situation even worse in Keta — MP refute critics

Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, has refuted claims that MPs along the coast are not doing enough to attract relief for their constituents.

Since the spillage of the Akosombo Dam, the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been lauded for his efforts in driving relief efforts to Mepe, the epicentre of the floods.

However, communities further down the Volta River are now bearing the brunt of the spillage as the flood waters recede towards the sea. These communities have already been ravaged by tidal waves.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Gakpey explained that “Initially when the disaster struck, Mepe was the epicentre… So when you use such videos, the emotional appeal will attract people to their aid. But at the end of the day, it is not just North Tongu; ten constituencies in the Volta region have been affected.”

“It’s not like we’re not advocating, but because of the emotional videos being used in that community, it’s drawing a lot of people to Mepe. But when you go to Keta, the situation is even worse.”

The Keta MP also stated that MPs along the coast have been advocating for sustainable solutions to the crisis for the past three years.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to expedite the approval of the World Bank’s 150-million-dollar West Africa Coastal Areas Management (WACA) project to provide long-term solutions for their constituents.

“We’ve been advocating for this sea defense project to continue for three years now. As I speak to you, the government is reluctant, and nothing is happening. So we’re calling on the government to take a genuine interest in the WACA project.”

“The World Bank has provided funding to Benin, Senegal, and Togo to enable them to carry out the sea defense project and reclaim a lot of land. That’s what the government needs to do as well. The World Bank has earmarked funds for us to access as a loan, and this loan will take 30 years before we start repaying it. So if the government is committed, it should use its political will to access this funding,” he said.

