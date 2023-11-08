Kwesi Pratt Jnr., the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper has expressed skepticism about whether Kennedy Agyapong will support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the newly-elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in his bid to win next year’s election.

In the just-ended NPP's presidential election held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, Dr. Bawumia defeated his close contender Kennedy Agyapong to emerge the winner.

Before the election, Kennedy Agyapong had made several allegations against the Vice President, including the claim that Dr. Bawumia offered him $800 million to withdraw from the race.

Mr Agyapong also criticized Bawumia during his campaign tours and in various interviews, warning party delegates against electing him.

During a discussion on the aftermath of the NPP presidential election on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kwesi Pratt raised questions about whether Kennedy Agyapong would retract his earlier statements and support Bawumia for the presidency.

Mr Pratt noted that one of the reasons Kennedy Agyapong commands support from both within and outside the NPP is his reputation for being candid and truthful.

"He is known to be honest and truthful. So, if he dares turn around to retract the things he said to us, then it's his (Kennedy's) own issue.

“You told us that electing this man (Bawumia) is not a good thing and explained why he doesn't deserve it, so if you make a U-turn to tell us that what you said shouldn't apply, and that we should now believe that the man is capable of bringing victory to your party (NPP), then I dare to say you are indeed truthful," Mr. Pratt commented with a touch of sarcasm during the conversation with the host, Kwami Sefa Kayi.