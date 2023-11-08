Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

National theatre staff accuse Executive Director of mismanagement; demand his removal

Social News National theatre staff accuse Executive Director of mismanagement; demand his removal
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A staff group at the National Theatre is calling for the immediate dismissal of the Executive Director, Emmy Frimpong, citing allegations of mismanagement and a lack of worker promotions that have persisted for the past 12 years.

The workers have accused the Executive Director of financial misappropriation and a failure to adequately maintain the facility.

Concerns were raised after the observation that some of the theater's seats had been replaced with mismatched "foreign" chairs, raising questions about financial oversight and spending.

Event organisers preparing for a programme at the facility voiced complaints about non-functioning air conditioners, further emphasising the deteriorating state of the National Theatre.

The facility, which has been an iconic cultural institution, has witnessed no substantial improvements or renovations in 30 years since its construction.

In protest and to express their discontent, the workers have taken to wearing red clothing and tying red cloth around the building.

They aim to present a petition to the management, demanding the removal of the Executive Director and seeking redress for the alleged mismanagement and lack of promotions that have plagued the institution for over a decade.

-classfmonline

Top Stories

2 hours ago

VR: Concerned citizens of Ho to stage demo over deplorable roads V/R: Concerned citizens of Ho to stage demo over deplorable roads

2 hours ago

National theatre staff accuse Executive Director of mismanagement; demand his removal National theatre staff accuse Executive Director of mismanagement; demand his re...

2 hours ago

Cecilia Abena Dapaahs former maid, others facing 31 fresh charges in 1m theft case Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s former maid, others facing 31 fresh charges in $1m theft ...

2 hours ago

NPP Parliamentary primaries will be the real showdown – Political scientist NPP Parliamentary primaries will be the real showdown – Political scientist

2 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah trial: Chief Justice to assign new judge to OSPs confirmation application Cecilia Dapaah trial: Chief Justice to assign new judge to OSP’s confirmation ap...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's 'I'm confident in your integrity' comment on Cecilia Abena Dapaah case 'greatest disappointment' – Ishmael Yamson Akufo-Addo's 'I'm confident in your integrity' comment on Cecilia Abena Dapaah c...

2 hours ago

Bawumia will answer for the social fraud committed by NPP – Gbande Bawumia will answer for the social fraud committed by NPP – Gbande

2 hours ago

NPP financiers supporting NDC for election 2024 – Gbande reveals NPP financiers supporting NDC for election 2024 – Gbande reveals

2 hours ago

ChaloG petitions OSP to probe illegality, corruption associated with collection, lodgment, retention of govt funds into private account ChaloG petitions OSP to probe illegality, corruption associated with collection,...

3 hours ago

Map of Ethiopia locating the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela. By Aude GENET AFPFile Fighting erupts in Ethiopia's Lalibela: residents

Just in....
body-container-line