Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s former maid, others facing 31 fresh charges in $1m theft case

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Patience Botwe, former housemaid of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, along with six other individuals, found themselves facing 31 fresh charges after being rearrested following their discharge by the Circuit Court on Wednesday, 8 November 2023.

The Prosecution withdrew the amended Charged Sheet that was filed on August 8, which had pressed 14 counts of charges against the accused persons in connection with the alleged theft of $1 million, 300,000 euros, and several properties worth millions of Ghana cedis.

In Court on Wednesday, November 8, State Prosecutors led by Akosua Agyepomaa Agyemang withdrew the amended charge sheet following the submission of a new Charge Sheet filed at the High Court.

Due to the withdrawal of the charge sheet, they were free to walk away, however, moments after they left the dock, they were rearrested, handcuffed, and taken away.

The latest charge sheet filed at the High Court includes a total of 31 counts.

The 31 new counts include five counts of conspiracy, six counts of stealing, nine counts of dishonestly receiving, and 11 counts of money laundering.

Patience Botwe, 18, and seven others have been charged with allegedly stealing various sums of money, including $1 million, 300,000 euros, and other properties. They have been before the Circuit Court since July 6 this year, while investigations were ongoing.

-Classfmonline

