8-member Teshie Traditional Council inaugurated

An 8-member Teshie Traditional Council has been inaugurated with a call on council members to work hard to ensure rapid development and transformation within the Teshie area.

They have also been urged to mobilise the people of Teshie to rally behind the council to unite for development.

Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III, Paramount Chief of Teshie Traditional Area is the President.

The Teshie Traditional Council is among the six paramountcies created for La, Nungua, Tema, Osu and Ngleshie Alata in 2011 in the Greater Accra Region by the National House of Chiefs and the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Culture.

The Teshie Traditional Council is a government establishment with a mandate to send chieftaincy cases for settlement.

The council is also to ensure the amicable settlement of disputes within the communities and also ensure the peaceful co-existence for all Ghanaians as well as further enhance the administration of chieftaincy in Teshie.

The newly inaugurated members took oath on Monday, November 6, 2023, at a colorful inaugural ceremony held in Teshie.

Justice Patricia Quansah, a High Court Judge administered the Official Oath, the Judicial Oath and the Oath of Secrecy for 8 gazetted chiefs of the Teshie Traditional Council.

The 8 gazetted chiefs include Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III the President of the Teshie Traditional Council, Nii Ashikwei Kwaobotwe II, the Teshie Leshie Mantse and Dzasetse of Teshie Traditional Area, Numo Adjei Sankuma III, Klemusum Mantse and Osabu Ayiku Wulomo.

Others include Nii Kotey Afutu Brempong IV, Pantang Mantse, Nii Nmete Aku I, Ayin Mantse, Nii Laryea Brenya I, Danfa Manklalo, Nii Amartey Kwei III, Kweiman Mantse and Nii Dzani Tsuru Afutu Brempong IV, Danfa Mantse.

The Teshie Mantse Gbestoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III thanked the National and Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs as well as all stakeholders for their role in ensuring the elevation of Teshie to a Paramountcy.

He urged the people to support the progress and development of Teshie by becoming ambassadors of unity, peace and development.

According to him, unity, education, youth empowerment and development are his topmost priorities and will ensure that the elevation of Teshie status to Paramountcy will become a blessing and an avenue to make Teshie stronger than before.

In attendance were the Registrar of the Council and some officials of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.