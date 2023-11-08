Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
08.11.2023 Chieftaincy

We find no reasons in your decision - Nikoi Olai stool Family to Ga Traditional Council

By Nicholas Akussah || Contributor
We find no reasons in your decision - Nikoi Olai stool Family to Ga Traditional Council
08.11.2023 LISTEN

The Nikoi Olai stool family of Asere Djorshie says they find no compelling reasons to withdraw its recognition of their own, Asafoatse Nii Kotey Ga II.

The Ga Traditional Council in a despatch PR V2 dated 30th October, 2023 and addressed to the family, expressed deep concern about the conduct of the family of the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III in the Ga Mashie area in the run-up to the funeral of the late Queen.

The letter also raised issues of alleged misconduct by Charles Nii Kotey Kotey, head of the 'Faasee' family and Asafoatse Nii Kotey Ga II, spokesperson of the family.

The council, however, advised all subjects within the Ga state not to recognise Nii Kotey Ga II, as 'Asafoatse' of Asere Djorshie.

In the above developments, the Nikoi Olai stool family in a statement on Wednesday, 1st November, 2023 stated emphatically that 'Asafoatse' Nii Kotey Ga II, shall, accordingly remain a worthy and prominent person of the family.

It also reiterated the need for the Ga Traditional Council to revisit the decision of the two members of the family.

The statement again mentioned that 'Asafoatse' Nii Kotey GA II and Charles Nii Kotey Kotey were not granted the opportunity to be heard by the judicial committee as provided for sections 29 (1) and (2) of the chieftaincy Act 2008 (Act 759) before the council's decision.

"The decision, if left to stand, might leave in it trail an unfortunate precedent that could have dire negative consequences for Ga mashie in the future," Part of the statement read.

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

VR: Concerned citizens of Ho to stage demo over deplorable roads V/R: Concerned citizens of Ho to stage demo over deplorable roads

44 minutes ago

National theatre staff accuse Executive Director of mismanagement; demand his removal National theatre staff accuse Executive Director of mismanagement; demand his re...

44 minutes ago

Cecilia Abena Dapaahs former maid, others facing 31 fresh charges in 1m theft case Cecilia Abena Dapaah’s former maid, others facing 31 fresh charges in $1m theft ...

44 minutes ago

NPP Parliamentary primaries will be the real showdown – Political scientist NPP Parliamentary primaries will be the real showdown – Political scientist

44 minutes ago

Cecilia Dapaah trial: Chief Justice to assign new judge to OSPs confirmation application Cecilia Dapaah trial: Chief Justice to assign new judge to OSP’s confirmation ap...

44 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo's 'I'm confident in your integrity' comment on Cecilia Abena Dapaah case 'greatest disappointment' – Ishmael Yamson Akufo-Addo's 'I'm confident in your integrity' comment on Cecilia Abena Dapaah c...

44 minutes ago

Bawumia will answer for the social fraud committed by NPP – Gbande Bawumia will answer for the social fraud committed by NPP – Gbande

44 minutes ago

NPP financiers supporting NDC for election 2024 – Gbande reveals NPP financiers supporting NDC for election 2024 – Gbande reveals

44 minutes ago

ChaloG petitions OSP to probe illegality, corruption associated with collection, lodgment, retention of govt funds into private account ChaloG petitions OSP to probe illegality, corruption associated with collection,...

1 hour ago

Map of Ethiopia locating the UNESCO World Heritage site of Lalibela. By Aude GENET AFPFile Fighting erupts in Ethiopia's Lalibela: residents

Just in....
body-container-line