Apeagyei-Collins addresses leadership forum 2023 Ghana

08.11.2023 LISTEN

Madam Celia Apeagyei-Collins, one of the top ten most influential black Christian women in the UK (Keep The Faith Publications) and an excellent international speaker broadcasting on TBN-UK as the host of the trending show – ‘TAKE THE LEAD’, will be hosting two programmes on mentorship and leadership development this month in Accra.

She will be speaking on the topic - "Developing Strategies For Vision Implementation" on Saturday, 11 th November, 2023 at the Accra L’aine Office Complex; and on “Advancing The Prophetic Purposes Of God For Your Life” on Saturday, 25 th November, 2023 at the Assemblies of God Head Office Complex, Accra.

The speaker is the Founder and President of the Rehoboth Foundation, which runs a Mentoring Network for global youth leaders; a Development Forum for Young and Emerging Leaders; as well as equipping pastoral leaders to help strengthen their ministries for community transformation.

Celia is also involved in advocacy interventions in areas such as education, poverty alleviation, health and disaster relief.

She is also a Director for the National Church Leaders Forum (NCLF), a Board Member for Churches in Communities International (CIC International), Trustee for the International Third World Leaders Association (Dr. Myles Munroe), Council Member of Evangelical Alliance UK, and Member of the Advisory Board of Christians in Politics UK.