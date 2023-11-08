Government will soon absorb dialysis costs under NHIS — Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has announced plans to absorb the financial burden of dialysis treatment.

It noted that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) will foot the bills of patients who are card-bearing members.

According to the Ministry's Public Relations Officer, Isaac Offei Baah, "about two weeks ago, His Excellency the President directed that we should migrate the dialysis cost on the National Health Insurance bracket."

Speaking on NewsNight on Accra-based Joy FM Tuesday, November 7, Mr. Baah said this move "can also be part of the interventions" to address frustrations kidney patients have endured with the high costs of dialysis.

He explained that the Ministry is "exploring ways to ensure that the government can subsidize payment at the hospital for renal patients to reduce the out-of-pocket expenditure."

When asked about Korle Bu Hospital's letter to Parliament regarding dialysis costs, Mr. Baah clarified the facility "was only seizing the opportunity to encourage parliament to give more attention to their request."

Meanwhile, a meeting was held between the Ministry and Korle Bu management "discussing what could be done to run and prevent the facility from running into debt," he stressed.

This comes after Korle Bu announced the reopening of its Renal Unit to outpatients on November 7.