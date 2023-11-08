Ghana may soon grant visa-free entry to all Africans — Foreign Affairs Minister hints

Ghana may soon offer visa-free entry to citizens of all African countries, according to hints from Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

Speaking to Accra-based Asaase Radio, the Minister disclosed "it is something that we are seriously thinking about."

She noted that "Rwanda has announced, and Kenya is also looking into it. We are also going to look into it seriously for our fellow Africans."

Mrs. Ayorkor Botchwey explained that granting visa-free travel to all Africans "will be of enormous economic benefit to Ghana's tourism sector."

She stated that "Ghana has become that pilgrimage country for them to touch base with the motherland," referencing initiatives like the Year of Return.

"And so, it is something that we are seriously thinking about and we are actually on the drawing board looking at it," said the Minister.

She assured the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Tourism "are all looking at it and we will come out very soon."

Currently, Ghana has a visa waiver agreement with South Africa allowing 90-day travel between the countries without visas which took effect on November 1.