Next NDC govt will merge Aviation, Railways & Transport ministries – Mahama assures

08.11.2023 LISTEN

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated plans to merge some ministries in the country if his party wins the 2024 polls.

Mr. Mahama stated that there are too many ministries with similar functions under the current New Patriotic Party administration, adding that these ministries are unnecessary and are draining the country’s finances.

He emphasized that such ministries must be merged to reduce government expenditure.

During a meeting with the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Tuesday, the NDC flagbearer reiterated that the NDC believes that these ministries are irrelevant.

“We will merge ministerial portfolios to prune down the number of ministries drastically. For instance, I don’t see why we have Aviation Ministry, Railways Ministry, Transport Ministry, and all the other ministries. Local Government Ministry, Business Development Ministry.

“We will reduce waste and cause overruns, institutional borrowing and breaches in public procurement rules. We will ensure compliance in internal and external control systems,” he stated.

—Citi Newsroom