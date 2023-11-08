Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
08.11.2023 Health

Allow us to build La General hospital if you can’t – Group to govt

Allow us to build La General hospital if you cant – Group to govt
08.11.2023 LISTEN

A group calling itself the Coalition of La Associations has called on government to relinquish control of the La General Hospital land and allow them to construct the hospital themselves since the government has failed to fulfil its promises and meet deadlines.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Jeffery Tettteh, the Coalition’s spokesperson, accused the Minister of Health of inconsistency regarding the hospital’s construction.

He told host of Eyewitness News, Umaru Sanda Amadu that his group has repeatedly written to the Health Minister regarding the hospital’s commencement but has been misled on multiple occasions.

He emphasized that it is time to inform the public about the Minister and the government’s lack of interest in rebuilding the hospital.

“Last year, my group came before the Minister of Health after we had written several letters to him and so we went to his office and we were told that the financier of the hospital had gone bankrupt. So I can tell you on authority that the minister and the government lied to the people of La and I think we will have to come out and explain to the public what has happened.”

“All we want the government to do is to take its hands off the land and let us build our own hospital because the government has failed us and the biggest failure is the Greater Accra Regional Minister.”

The Coalition’s spokesperson further recalled the sod-cutting ceremony, stating that it is indicative of the government’s persistent lies.

“On the day of the sod-cutting in August 2020, the place was flooded with images and posters of the then-candidate Akufo-Addo and the parliamentary candidate, which raised our eyebrows. That’s when we began to realize that this may not be something they are doing to help the people of La after all, but rather for their own political gain. And that is exactly what has happened.”

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

You're disgracing yourself with warped theories — Koku Anyidoho jabs Sam George for describing Bawumia as 'religious prostitute' You're disgracing yourself with warped theories — Koku Anyidoho jabs Sam George ...

2 hours ago

Next NDC govt will merge Aviation, Railways Transport ministries – Mahama assures Next NDC govt will merge Aviation, Railways & Transport ministries – Mahama assu...

2 hours ago

Expect showdown if La General hospital is not captured in 2024 budget – Nii Lante Vanderpuye fumes Expect showdown if La General hospital is not captured in 2024 budget – Nii Lant...

2 hours ago

Allow us to build La General hospital if you cant – Group to govt Allow us to build La General hospital if you can’t – Group to govt

2 hours ago

Jean Mensa to brief Parliament on limited registration exercise today Jean Mensa to brief Parliament on limited registration exercise today

2 hours ago

Passengers worried over lack of chairs at VIP terminal in Sunyani Passengers worried over lack of chairs at VIP terminal in Sunyani

2 hours ago

AFP - CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT Former French leader Sarkozy back in court to appeal corruption conviction

2 hours ago

Drought hit parts of the US and Mexico in October. By Ulysse BELLIER AFPFile Hottest October globally marks fifth record-shattering month

2 hours ago

AFP - Mohammed Abed French foreign ministry says over 100 nationals evacuated from Gaza

2 hours ago

Koyo Kouoh, 56, is the curator of Cape Town's Zeitz MOCAA, a contemporary art museum. By MARCO LONGARI AFP Cape Town art museum on mission to reclaim African identity

Just in....
body-container-line