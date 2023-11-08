Every Ghanaian owes GH¢19,000 of the GH¢577 billion public debt — Mahama

Former President John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former President and 2024 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said every Ghanaian is sharing the burden of Ghana's public debt of GH¢577 billion.

He said the ratio of the debt to the total population of the country suggests that every Ghanaian owes GH¢19,000.

Delivering a policy paper at a dialogue with the Trades Union Congress of Ghana on Thursday, November 7, Mr. Mahama drew attention to Ghana's ballooning public debt under the incumbent New Patriotic Party government.

He noted that in 2016, when he left office, the public debt stood at GH¢120 billion - equivalent to GH¢4,000 owed per Ghanaian based on the population of 30 million.

However, currently, with the debt climbing to GH¢577 billion, each Ghanaian now owes a staggering GH¢19,000, according to the former President.

Mr Mahama expressed concern that the high debt levels are hindering investment in critical social and economic projects that could boost development and improve livelihoods.

He added that Ghana's unemployment rate, especially among the youth, has increased and is exacerbating challenges faced by citizens.

The NDC flagbearer emphasised the need for collaboration between his party and organized labour such as the TUC to achieve better economic growth and working conditions for Ghanaians if re-elected.