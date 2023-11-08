Mahama should distance himself from Sam George’s ‘religious prostitute’ tag on Bawumia — Koku Anyidoho

Former President John Mahama and leader of the opposition NDC has been urged to dissociate himself from recent comments made by NDC Ningo Prampram MP Sam George describing Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as a "religious prostitute".

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, CEO of the Atta Mills Institute, made the call in a tweet on Wednesday, November 8.

He said Mahama "should do the appropriate thing and distance himself from the extremely offensive religious war started by Sam George."

Mr Anyidoho was reacting to controversial remarks Sam George made about Bawumia on Accra-based Metro TV on Tuesday, November 7.

The Ningo Prampram lawmaker accused Bawumia of playing both Christianity and Islam cards for political gain.

"He is a Muslim by day and a Christian by night, a religious prostitute cannot be our president," George said. He cited instances where Bawumia was silent on issues concerning Muslims as evidence he was not a "true Muslim".

The NPP recently selected Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who polled 61.4% on Saturday, November 4.

He will be facing the one-time President and 4th time NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general election, which many say will be one of the keenly contested elections under the 4th Republic.