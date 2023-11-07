Beware of signs of pornography addiction in your children's behaviour - Rotimi Onadipe counsel parents

Rotimi Onadipe, CEO of Onadipe Technologies and Founder of Internet Safety Magazine is a prominent advocate of internet safety who regularly emphasizes the importance of using the internet creatively and responsibly, while also providing guidance on how internet users can avoid becoming victims of online risks.

In his weekly awareness campaign on internet safety, which was held at internet safety magazine office, Ibadan on Saturday, November 4, 2023, Onadipe counseled parents that they should always monitor their children and watch out for any signs of pornography addiction in their behaviour.

According to the online safety advocate, one of the main reasons why pornography addiction is prevalent among young children of today's digital age is because most parents are careless about their children's behaviour, particularly when they are busy with smartphones.

He stated: "As parents, we have important roles to play in making sure our children do not abuse the internet. One of our roles is to always watch out for any strange behaviour in them.

"Pornography addiction is a problem that has destroyed the lives of many children at an early age. It has also contributed to increase in cases of rape involving minors globally.

"One of the effective ways by which we can protect these young children from the danger of pornography addiction is to watch out for any strange behaviour in them.

"When a child always goes to the toilet or bathroom with a smartphone and stays longer than he should, such a child needs proper monitoring and effective counseling by experts because it's possible that he/she is viewing some inappropriate content on the smartphone.

"When children are always watching movies on their smartphones when they are supposed to be busy with school assignments or other activities that can add value to their lives, such children need effective counseling before they get addicted to pornographic materials that they see online.

"When a child prefers to be alone in the room with his smartphone almost every time, the parents must get in touch with online safety experts for proper guidance and counseling.

"Parents must regularly check the Applications that are installed on their children's smartphones and uninstall any Application that can mislead young children.

"More importantly, when a young child is desperate to get a smartphone, parents must be very careful in giving such a child access to smartphone. It is more advisable that online safety experts should be allowed to interview and counsel the child before he/she is allowed to use a smartphone."