Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly holds Second Ordinary Meeting of the year

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal assembly has held its second ordinary meeting of the year in Atebubu.

Delivering the sessional address, the Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Edward Owusu touched on strides made in areas like security, health, education, agriculture, and infrastructure in the last few months.

The MCE expressed his gratitude to the Atebubu traditional council for its decision to allow accommodation facilities bequeathed to the municipality by World Vision Ghana to be used as a temporary military base. He added that highway robberies have reduced drastically as a result of measures put in place by the municipal security committee with the cooperation of the various security agencies.

He indicated that the assembly obtained 91 marks out of a possible 97 in the last district performance assessment tool DPAT which is a performance-based grant system which qualifies the municipality for the needed resources for development.

On the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty LEAP programme, Hon. Edward Owusu indicated that an amount of GHC539,784. 00 was paid to 1776 beneficiaries in 55 communities within the municipality during the 85th and 86th payment cycles.

He said 134 persons were tested for HIV/AIDS between July and September this year out of which 12 were positive and urged the health directorate to step up its activities in that direction.

On education, the MCE said the assembly received 500 dual desks from the Common Fund Secretariat which has been distributed amongst 36 needy schools in all nine circuits within the municipality adding that the assembly intends to procure 1200 desks to help close the furniture gap in schools within the municipality.

“One of the challenges faced by the municipality is the growing number of potholes on our highways. I am happy to inform this august house that finally a contract has been awarded for the maintenance of the Ejura-Atebubu-Yeji highway. Again under the auspices of the Department of Urban Roads, a contract for routine maintenance comprising 12 kilometers of pothole filling, 8.5 kilometers of roadside maintenance and 3 kilometers of grading and reshaping has been awarded on some selected roads within the municipality,” the MCE revealed.

Hon. Edward Owusu said the Ghana Enterprise Agency in collaboration with the Labour Department trained 76 youth in satellite installation, catering, beads making, cosmetology and soap making. He noted that beneficiaries were given start-up kits to enable them start their own businesses.

On the finances of the assembly he indicated that out of a total projected revenue of GHC11, 435,721.39 for the year, only GHC5, 259,596.00 representing 46% has been received as of the end of September.

He enumerated a number of projects the assembly is currently undertaking throughout the municipality which are at various levels of completion.

The house discussed the sessional address as well as the report of its executive committee.