Passengers worried over lack of chairs at VIP terminal in Sunyani

Some passengers who usually patronize the Jeoun VIP Transport service from Sunyani to Accra have registered their displeasure about the treatment meted out to them every evening prior to their departure.

Even though the departure time is 09:00pm, passengers say they are asked to report at the VIP terminal in Sunyani at 08:00pm, only to be kept standing without any place to sit, a situation which they find very worrying.

“The most annoying part is that the terminal does not have enough chairs for the hundreds of passengers who report at the terminal awaiting the take-off of their designated buses and, as a result, they must stand on their feet for a very long time ahead of their journey,” Kofi Asiamah, one of the passengers said in an interview.

He also said: “Managers of the Sunyani VIP terminal do not seem to care about this situation as it has been the case for a very long time and I do not think it is good customer service to allow people to stand with some even carrying their bags on their back without being accorded some dignity.”

Mutual interest

Another passenger, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it would be in the mutual interest of both management and the traveling public to have this rather simple challenge fixed as early as possible.

He said despite VIP transport’s contributions to the country’s transport sector, the inability of the managers of this major transport service “to have some modicum of respect for the teaming number of their clients is extremely sickening and very irritating.”

Jeoun VIP Transport service is one major means of transport from Sunyani, the Bono regional capital, to Accra.

From a humble beginning with a few buses commuting Accra and some regional capitals and a few other major towns, the VIP Transport service has really grown, in terms of the fleet of buses, and now connects travelers to virtually all major towns in the country.

Jeoun VIP Transport service is really making a positive impact in the country's transport sector and needs to be commended for its invaluable contribution to the development of the country.

Although there are some other transport operators plying most of the routes for the VIP buses, a lot of commuters appear more comfortable with VIP buses for obvious reasons.

This calls for a much more commitment, pragmatic and customer-focused approach to sustain the gains it's been able to make over the years.

Every day, about five to six or even more VIP buses leave Sunyani alone for Accra, usually around 9pm.