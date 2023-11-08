You're disgracing yourself with warped theories — Koku Anyidoho jabs Sam George for describing Bawumia as 'religious prostitute'

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has hit out at Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Sam George for describing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a "religious prostitute."

Speaking during the Good Morning Ghana programme on Tuesday, November 7, the MP said the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Pary (NPP) cannot be trusted when his choice of religion is unknown.

He argued that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is a Muslim by day and a Christian by night.

Accusing the Vice President of refusing to speak for Muslims in the past when they needed him, Sam George said the Vice President is not someone who should be allowed to lead the country as president.

“You are talking about a man whose character you cannot voice for. Do you know whether our vice president is a Muslim or a Christian? Who told you he’s a Muslim? He’s a Muslim by day and Christian by night,” Sam George opined.

The Ningo Prampram MP continued, “If he’s a Muslim when the issue of Hijabs came up in this country for Muslim girls did you ever hear Dr. Bawumia speak? He’s not a proper Muslim and I will show you why. When the issue of fasting for girls came up during Ramadan Dr. Bawumia was silent.

“When the Muslim Zongo youth were killed in cold blood in Kumasi Dr. Bawumia was silent. No true Muslim in the world believes that Jesus Christ is our Lord and Saviour. He is not a proper Muslim. The best you can describe him is a Muslim by day and a Christian by night. A religious prostitute cannot be our president.”

Reacting to this, Samuel Koku Anyidoho said Sam George does not understand the doctrine of the church and is disgracing himself with warped theories.

“La e lala! Listen to this guy. So he wants a President who will be a tribal religious bigot - loving some and hating some? So, he is now insulting the Church of Pentecost for making Dr. Bawumia an, Associate? Did Christ not come to win souls? Ei NDC: we are now insulting God too?

“I am a devout Christian, will graduate from Trinity Theological Seminary on 11/11/2023. Which part of the Church doctrine says a Christian should not visit a Muslim cleric and Vice versa? People don’t understand Church doctrine and disgracing themselves with warped theories,” Koku Anyidoho said in a post on X.