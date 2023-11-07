Modern Ghana logo
Minority threatens action if La General hospital is not included in 2024 budget

Minority in Parliament has threatened to mobilise the youth of La against the government if the La General Hospital is not given priority in the 2024 budget.

The ultimatum comes as a response to the prolonged delay in rebuilding the La General Hospital, which was demolished to make way for a new facility.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for La DadeKotopong, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, in an address on the floor of Parliament, Tuesday, 7 November 2023, criticised the government for the sluggish progress on the new La General Hospital.

This delay has stirred discontent and frustration among the constituents.

Adding his voice, the MP for Odododiodio, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye stressed that the Minority would not entertain the 2024 Budget unless it includes adequate provisions for the long-awaited hospital project.

In response to these concerns, the Majority in Parliament assured the House that the government is actively making all necessary preparations to commence the La General Hospital project.

The assurance seeks to ease tensions and demonstrate the commitment to addressing this pressing issue.

To shed more light on the status of the La General Hospital project, the Health Minister, Agyeman Amanu, who has been summoned to brief the House next week, will touch on that.

-classfmonline

