Dialysis crisis: KATH has only two functioning dialysis machines; twenty more needed — Nephrologist

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi in the Ashanti region needs a minimum of 20 functioning dialysis machines.

The second teaching and referral health facility in the country has only two functioning dialysis machines, making saving more lives very difficult.

This was revealed by Dr Elliot Koranteng Tannor, a Nephrologist at KATH, in an interview on Otec FM’s morning show ‘Nyansapo’ hosted by Captain Koda, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The kidney specialist stated that the two functioning machines are only used for patients with critical conditions.

“A 1,200-bed health facility of the caliber of KATH which is centered in the heart of Ghana should have a minimum of 20 dialysis machines to cater for the ever-increasing kidney disease," Dr Koranteng Tannor said.

He added that “the two dialysis machines are woefully inadequate to provide dialysis assistance to hundreds of patients who patronize the facility and an additional 20 machines will help to save more lives.”

Prevention of kidney disease
On the prevention and treatment of kidney disease, Dr Elliot Koranteng Tannor advised the public to resort to regular health checkups to prevent any future risks.

“Most kidney diseases are reported late, some at the late stage where little could be done. To prevent this, one’s heart, liver and kidney must be checked at least every six months to their statuses for precautionary measures to be adopted,” he advised.

