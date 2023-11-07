Modern Ghana logo
Akim Swedru MP energizes base with health walk

By Richard Obeng Bediako || Contributor
Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region over the weekend organised a health walk exercise in Akim Swedru constituency in the Eastern Region.

The walk recorded massive turn-up of regional, constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, party faithful and constituents.

The walk was aimed at keeping the constituents and the party members fit ahead of the 2024 elections, a campaign strategy to energize, engage and interact.

The participants who were clad in party colours and paraphernalia hit the principal streets of Akim Swedru with public address system and brass band amidst singing and dancing.

According to him, being physically active can improve one's brain health, manage weight, reduce the risk of diseases, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve one's ability to do everyday activities.

The Member of Parliament (MP) continued that the 'breaking the 8' is not a mere rhetoric but a vision which would be accomplished.

Based on the massive turn-out the MP was confident that the agenda to retain power in 2024 elections will be achieved in that Akim Swedru Constituency.

Kennedy Osei Nyarko touted the achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration.

According to him, the NPP government inherited a National Health Insurance Scheme that was saddled with huge debts but today, “Nana Akufo-Addo and his Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta have cleared all those debts”.

He asserted that the Free Senior High School (FSHS) initiative, which opposition parties thought would not see the light of day has produced tangible results.

“The free SHS has expanded opportunities for all school-age children and is intended to lessen the burden parents bear when schools reopen. The election next year is for free continuation of SHS,” he emphasised.

