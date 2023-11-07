Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Time has come to end the global TB epidemic — WHO boss

Health WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The World Health Organization has called on global efforts to intensify the fight against tuberculosis, saying the world has a unique opportunity to write the final chapter in the history of the deadly disease.

In its latest annual report on TB released on Tuesday, November 7, WHO revealed encouraging progress in diagnosis and treatment last year, but warned more action is urgently needed to meet critical targets and eliminate TB by 2030.

"For millennia, our ancestors suffered and died with tuberculosis, without knowing what it was, what caused it, or how to stop it," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Today, we have knowledge and tools they could only have dreamed of. We have political commitment, and we have an opportunity that no generation in the history of humanity has had: the opportunity to write the final chapter in the story of TB,” he added.

Dr. Tereza Kasaeva, head of WHO's Global TB Program, said strong targets were agreed at the recent UN meeting but must now be converted into concrete action.

"This report provides key data and evidence on the status of the TB epidemic and a review of progress, that serves to inform the translation of these targets and commitments into action in countries," she said.

Experts say defeating TB requires a coordinated, multi-sectoral response that helps improve living standards and reduces socioeconomic vulnerabilities perpetuating the disease.

With greater commitment and resources, WHO believe the world can seize a once-in-history opportunity to end one of humanity's oldest and deadliest pandemics.

While over 7.5 million TB cases were detected globally in 2022 - the highest ever recorded - global efforts are still falling short.

Deaths, according to WHO, declined only 19% since 2015 against a 75% target, and incidence reduced just 8.7% against a 50% goal.

Read WHO’s full global TB report below;

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

You've run out of ideas to solve Ghanas economic challenges – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo You've run out of ideas to solve Ghana’s economic challenges – Mahama jabs Akufo...

3 hours ago

OSP acknowledges receipt of Mahama Ayariga's complaints against BoG governors over 250m headquarters OSP acknowledges receipt of Mahama Ayariga's complaints against BoG governors ov...

3 hours ago

Schools in my constituency are in danger, we need water – Ada MP cries Schools in my constituency are in danger, we need water – Ada MP cries

3 hours ago

Gov't to 'scale down' La General Hospital because 'funding withheld by sponsors' – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Gov't to 'scale down' La General Hospital because 'funding withheld by sponsors'...

3 hours ago

Diana Asamoah and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Diana Asamoah ready with Bawumia 2024 campaign song

3 hours ago

Ghanas educational system not relevant – Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah Ghana’s educational system not relevant – Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe doubts Bawumia's presidential prospects Franklin Cudjoe doubts Bawumia's presidential prospects

3 hours ago

Ill stabilise Ghanas economy if re-elected – Mahama I’ll stabilise Ghana’s economy if re-elected – Mahama

4 hours ago

Accused persons marveled that late Major Mahama was still alive after all the attacks, they even removed his trousers thinking he had a charm — Prosecutors tell court Accused persons marveled that late Major Mahama was still alive after all the at...

7 hours ago

Your 'selection' as NPP flag bearer no news; it was skewed in your favour – Alan tells Bawumia Your 'selection' as NPP flag bearer no news; it was skewed in your favour – Alan...

Just in....
body-container-line