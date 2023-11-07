Time has come to end the global TB epidemic — WHO boss

The World Health Organization has called on global efforts to intensify the fight against tuberculosis, saying the world has a unique opportunity to write the final chapter in the history of the deadly disease.

In its latest annual report on TB released on Tuesday, November 7, WHO revealed encouraging progress in diagnosis and treatment last year, but warned more action is urgently needed to meet critical targets and eliminate TB by 2030.

"For millennia, our ancestors suffered and died with tuberculosis, without knowing what it was, what caused it, or how to stop it," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Today, we have knowledge and tools they could only have dreamed of. We have political commitment, and we have an opportunity that no generation in the history of humanity has had: the opportunity to write the final chapter in the story of TB,” he added.

Dr. Tereza Kasaeva, head of WHO's Global TB Program, said strong targets were agreed at the recent UN meeting but must now be converted into concrete action.

"This report provides key data and evidence on the status of the TB epidemic and a review of progress, that serves to inform the translation of these targets and commitments into action in countries," she said.

Experts say defeating TB requires a coordinated, multi-sectoral response that helps improve living standards and reduces socioeconomic vulnerabilities perpetuating the disease.

With greater commitment and resources, WHO believe the world can seize a once-in-history opportunity to end one of humanity's oldest and deadliest pandemics.

While over 7.5 million TB cases were detected globally in 2022 - the highest ever recorded - global efforts are still falling short.

Deaths, according to WHO, declined only 19% since 2015 against a 75% target, and incidence reduced just 8.7% against a 50% goal.

Read WHO’s full global TB report below;