Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Israel-Hamas war: How long will this human catastrophe last? — WHO boss laments rising death rate

Health Director General of the World Health Organization WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has voiced his dismay at the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza one month into the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the health expert decried the rising death toll, which he said has now surpassed 10,000 including over 4,000 children.

"It has been a month of intense bombardment in #Gaza," Dr. Tedros wrote, revealing "10,000 people have died. Over 4,000 of them were children."

He described the situation as a "human catastrophe" and urged all parties to agree to an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to end the tragedy.

Dr. Tedros also called for lasting peace negotiations and the release of any hostages being held.

"How long will this human catastrophe last?" the WHO chief lamented, adding that "We urge all parties to agree to a humanitarian ceasefire and work toward lasting peace. We again call for the immediate release of the hostages."

Medical facilities have been overwhelmed trying to treat the thousands wounded from airstrikes and shelling.

Basic necessities like water, food and electricity are also severely limited in Gaza due to the blockaded conditions yet the conflict shows no signs of ending after four weeks of fighting.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

You've run out of ideas to solve Ghanas economic challenges – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo You've run out of ideas to solve Ghana’s economic challenges – Mahama jabs Akufo...

3 hours ago

OSP acknowledges receipt of Mahama Ayariga's complaints against BoG governors over 250m headquarters OSP acknowledges receipt of Mahama Ayariga's complaints against BoG governors ov...

3 hours ago

Schools in my constituency are in danger, we need water – Ada MP cries Schools in my constituency are in danger, we need water – Ada MP cries

3 hours ago

Gov't to 'scale down' La General Hospital because 'funding withheld by sponsors' – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Gov't to 'scale down' La General Hospital because 'funding withheld by sponsors'...

3 hours ago

Diana Asamoah and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Diana Asamoah ready with Bawumia 2024 campaign song

3 hours ago

Ghanas educational system not relevant – Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah Ghana’s educational system not relevant – Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe doubts Bawumia's presidential prospects Franklin Cudjoe doubts Bawumia's presidential prospects

3 hours ago

Ill stabilise Ghanas economy if re-elected – Mahama I’ll stabilise Ghana’s economy if re-elected – Mahama

4 hours ago

Accused persons marveled that late Major Mahama was still alive after all the attacks, they even removed his trousers thinking he had a charm — Prosecutors tell court Accused persons marveled that late Major Mahama was still alive after all the at...

7 hours ago

Your 'selection' as NPP flag bearer no news; it was skewed in your favour – Alan tells Bawumia Your 'selection' as NPP flag bearer no news; it was skewed in your favour – Alan...

Just in....
body-container-line