Israel-Hamas war: How long will this human catastrophe last? — WHO boss laments rising death rate

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has voiced his dismay at the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza one month into the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the health expert decried the rising death toll, which he said has now surpassed 10,000 including over 4,000 children.

"It has been a month of intense bombardment in #Gaza," Dr. Tedros wrote, revealing "10,000 people have died. Over 4,000 of them were children."

He described the situation as a "human catastrophe" and urged all parties to agree to an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to end the tragedy.

Dr. Tedros also called for lasting peace negotiations and the release of any hostages being held.

"How long will this human catastrophe last?" the WHO chief lamented, adding that "We urge all parties to agree to a humanitarian ceasefire and work toward lasting peace. We again call for the immediate release of the hostages."

Medical facilities have been overwhelmed trying to treat the thousands wounded from airstrikes and shelling.

Basic necessities like water, food and electricity are also severely limited in Gaza due to the blockaded conditions yet the conflict shows no signs of ending after four weeks of fighting.