Mahama’s 24-hour working policy could be the game-changer to address unemployment – TUC boss

07.11.2023 LISTEN

The Secretary-General of the Trade Unions Congress (TUC), Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah has lauded former President John Dramani’s idea of running a 24-hour working economy.

In his bid to lead the country as President again, John Dramani Mahama has promised to rewrite all the wrongs done by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Akufo-Addo.

The NDC flagbearer who has accused President Akufo-Addo of collapsing the Ghanaian economy is confident that with another chance to be President, he will restore the economy.

Among the steps he will take, the former President has promised to introduce a 24-hour working policy.

Speaking on the policy on Tuesday, November 7, TUC boss Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah applauded John Dramani Mahama for his idea.

He argued that this policy would be the game-changer to address the country’s unemployment.

“We are also very interested and we want to know a lot more about this great idea of a 24-hour economy. I think this one you have to take your time because I can imagine the amount of jobs that this kind of thing will create. That could be the game changer. I’m telling you.

“You have the opportunity to work in this country. You work three shifts. So if you don’t get jobs in the morning you can get it in the afternoon or in night. So where are the young people? Get ready for jobs,” Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah said.

He was speaking at an event by the NDC to engage the Trade Unions Congress.

The engagement is part of Mahama’s #BuildingGhanaTour.

