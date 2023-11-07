OSP acknowledges receipt of Mahama Ayariga's complaints against BoG governors over $250m headquarters

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has officially received a petition from Mahama Ayariga, the Bawku Central MP, seeking an inquiry into suspected corruption related to the procurement process for the new Bank of Ghana (BoG) headquarters in Accra.

In his complaint, Mr. Ayariga raised concerns about the potential involvement of high-ranking officials including the Bank's Governor, Deputy Governors, members of the Board of Directors, and the project contractor, Goldkey Properties Ltd., in alleged corrupt activities.

He also questioned the significant surge in project cost from USD 121,807,517.94 to USD 222,799,760.55, despite a relatively modest expansion in the scope of work.

Emphasising the OSP's authority to probe such suspected corruption cases, the former Information Minister called for transparency in the utilization of public funds.

“I hereby make a formal complaint to your office to investigate what I believe to be a case of corruption in the procurement of the new headquarters building of the Bank of Ghana at Ridge in Accra. The suspects in this case include the Governor Dr Ernest Addison and Deputy Governors of the Bank of Ghana, namely: (1) Dr Ernest Addisson 1st Deputy Governor, Dr Maxwell Opoku Afari, 2nd Deputy Governor, Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi.”

“The Members of the Board of Directors should also be investigated. The other suspect is the Chief Executive Officer of Messrs. Goldkey Properties Ltd who are the contractors. The project consultants supervising the work should also be investigated.”

In response, the OSP assured Mr. Ayariga on November 3 that his filed complaint had been received. The Special Prosecutor indicated that an investigation would be initiated if it fell within the office's jurisdiction. Mr. Ayariga may be contacted for further assistance if necessary.

"We acknowledge receipt of a filed complaint as titled above. The Special Prosecutor will direct the commencement of an investigation if he determines that the matter is within the mandate of the Office of the Special Prosecutor. You may be contacted for further assistance should the need arise."

