You've run out of ideas to solve Ghana’s economic challenges – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has reiterated that Ghana’s current economic crisis could have been avoided.

According to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has run out of ideas to address the crisis facing the country.

In an engagement with the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Tuesday, November 7, John Dramani Mahama said this is why the President has decided to use all his energy to help Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia become the next president of the country.

“He has run out of ideas on how to solve the economic challenges we find ourselves in. By his recent declaration, his focus and last energy are going to be expended on installing his anointed successor as the next president. We could have avoided this unpleasant [economic] situation, the signs of these crises were there for all to see…conflicted Finance Minister, whose interest was to borrow recklessly and mire our economy with the quagmire of debt was obvious as far as from 2019,” John Dramani Mahama said.

This is a reply to President Akufo-Addo’s speech on Saturday, November 4, after Dr. Bawumia was declared flagbearer-elect of the NPP.

The President in the speech said Ghana cannot afford to return to the NDC with John Mahama as president.

“You have shown that Ghana’s democracy is safe in your hands. I am confident that Mahamudu Bawumia will unite the party with the assistance of Ken Agyapong, Addai-Nimoh, and others to provide us with strong leadership.

“I want to thank every single NPP person that for the last 16 years …I have one more task to do, and that is all my strength all my energy to help Bawumia win the elections of 2024.

“Ghana cannot afford the return of NDC especially under the leadership of John Mahama. The election will not be easy and we need unity,” President Akufo-Addo said.