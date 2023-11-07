Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Next NDC government will update Ghana’s 40-year development plan — Mahama

Headlines Former President John Dramani Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama has reiterated his commitment to revising Ghana's 40-year National Development Plan if elected in 2024, to help address the country's socio-economic challenges.

Mr. Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), made the pledge during an engagement with leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Tuesday, November 7.

"We will update the 40-year development framework for Ghana," the former president stated.

Ghana's long-term development blueprint, dubbed the 40-Year Development Plan (2018-2057), outlines key strategies to achieving structural transformation and meeting development targets over the next four decades.

Its pillars center around building an industrialized economy, attaining inclusive growth, developing sustainable communities, strengthening institutions, and enhancing Ghana's role in global affairs.

This comes at a time many have been arguing that the current plan requires updating to reflect present economic realities derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic and fiscal troubles confronting the country.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mensah Thomson, Executive Director of ASEPA NPP electing Bawumia as flagbearer an insult to Ghanaians — ASEPA boss

1 hour ago

GWR: Irish man breaks Nigerian Hilda Bacis longest cooking marathon record GWR: Irish man breaks Nigerian Hilda Baci’s longest cooking marathon record

1 hour ago

Tell us what Mahama achieved as a Vice President — Richard Ahiagbah to NDC Tell us what Mahama achieved as a Vice President — Richard Ahiagbah to NDC

2 hours ago

Dont be fooled by politicians, things are going to be tough – Ken Thompson to Ghanaians Don’t be fooled by politicians, things are going to be tough – Ken Thompson to G...

2 hours ago

Bawumia is a doer, not a career politician — Richard Ahiagbah Bawumia is a doer, not a career politician — Richard Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

Ghana is always bankrupt when a leader leaves office because weve had very corrupt leaders – Dr. Ishmael Yamson Ghana is always bankrupt when a leader leaves office because we’ve had very corr...

2 hours ago

I shall not stop my efforts to woo the people of the Volta Region – Akufo-Addo I shall not stop my efforts to woo the people of the Volta Region – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Newmont told to suspend exploration works in Ahafo North Newmont told to suspend exploration works in Ahafo North

3 hours ago

AR: Man shoots himself to death at Offinso-Abofour A/R: Man shoots himself to death at Offinso-Abofour

3 hours ago

Well continue to work hard for the people of Ghana — Bawumia calms aggrieved youth We’ll continue to work hard for the people of Ghana — Bawumia calms aggrieved yo...

Just in....
body-container-line