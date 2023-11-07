Next NDC government will update Ghana’s 40-year development plan — Mahama

Former President John Mahama has reiterated his commitment to revising Ghana's 40-year National Development Plan if elected in 2024, to help address the country's socio-economic challenges.

Mr. Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), made the pledge during an engagement with leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Tuesday, November 7.

"We will update the 40-year development framework for Ghana," the former president stated.

Ghana's long-term development blueprint, dubbed the 40-Year Development Plan (2018-2057), outlines key strategies to achieving structural transformation and meeting development targets over the next four decades.

Its pillars center around building an industrialized economy, attaining inclusive growth, developing sustainable communities, strengthening institutions, and enhancing Ghana's role in global affairs.

This comes at a time many have been arguing that the current plan requires updating to reflect present economic realities derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic and fiscal troubles confronting the country.