Bawumia not in total control of NPP; party has very slim chance of breaking the 8 – Alan Kyerematen

Former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen has indicated that the margin of win for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the just end primary of the party is an indication that he is not in control.

According to him, the chances of the NPP breaking the 8 with the Vice President as the flagbearer is very slim.

"Judging from the widely publicized expected margin of not less than 80% in favour of the Vice President, I am inclined to think that the 60% vote for him provides a clear indication that the Vice President does not have total control of his own Party,” Alan Kyerematen said in an interview with the Daily Ghanaian Guide.

The former Minister for Trade and Industry added, “So for me, the chances of NPP Breaking the Eight is very slim. In the same vein, however, the NDC does not provide a credible alternative. It is against this background, that the ever-increasing appetite of Ghanaians for a ‘Third Force’, must be considered as the only hope for Ghana to rise again. This is where the newly established Movement for Change under my leadership, becomes the saving grace for Ghana.”

According to Alan Kyerematen, the call to break the 8 does not reflect the everyday concerns of the majority of Ghanaians, about the ailing economy and the lack of jobs for the teeming youth of Ghana.

He said the emerging chorus and narrative from the Party for ‘Unity’ to break the 8 has very little relevance to the loud public demand for change in the political leadership of the country to respond to critical issues.

Alan who plans to lead the Movement of Change to contest for President as an Independent Candidate is confident that he will beat Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and any other candidate.