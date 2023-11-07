Modern Ghana logo
07.11.2023 Headlines

NDC will not be couching slogans and passing them as policies — Mahama tells TUC

Former President John Dramani MahamaFormer President John Dramani Mahama
07.11.2023 LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will introduce impactful policies rather than "couching slogans" to address Ghana's economic challenges if elected President.

Mr. Mahama met with TUC officials on Tuesday, November 7, as part of the NDC's engagement with organized labor ahead of the 2024 polls.

"We in the NDC will not be couching slogans and passing them off as policies," Mr. Mahama said at the meeting.

The former President accuses the NPP of resorting to propaganda and rhetoric.

Speaking at the same event, TUC Executive Secretary, Mr. Yaw Baah stated that "If we get the macroeconomic policies right and change the macroeconomic framework many things will change."

Ghana is experiencing severe economic turmoil characterized by high inflation, currency depreciation and fuel hikes.

The trade unions have been vocal critics of the government's handling of the crisis and its impact on workers.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

