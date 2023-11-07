Your 'selection' as NPP flag bearer no news; it was skewed in your favour – Alan tells Bawumia

07.11.2023 LISTEN

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s election as the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party is no surprise, independent presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen has said.

Dr Bawumia won the 4 November 2023 internal poll by 61.43 per cent.

His closest contender, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, polled 37.41 per cent of the votes.

Congratulating Dr Bawumia on his election, the founder of the Movement for Change the Vice President’s "selection as flagbearer is not a surprise to any serious political watcher".

"It was the widely-anticipated outcome of the elections", the former Minister of Trade in the Akufo-Addogovernmentsaid.

"I had been saying all along that the electoral process had been strategically and tactically skewed in favour of a particular candidate. That is what we saw on Saturday", Mr Kyerematen said in an interview with the Daily Ghanaian Guide.

Analysing the poll results, Mr Kyerematen said: "Judging from the widely-publicised expected margin of not less than 80% in favour of the Vice President, I am inclined to think that the 60% vote for him provides a clear indication that the Vice President does not have total control of his own party".

"The election results must also be analysed against the background that the Vice President has been campaigning for the flagbearership since 2020 and has been the beneficiary of both state- and party-sponsored support", he noted.

Mr Kyerematen said neither the NPP nor the main opposition National Democratic Congress was good for Ghanaians.

To him, a "third force" like his Movement for Change was the beacon of hope for the nation.

“Well, the emerging chorus and narrative from the party for ‘unity’ to 'break the eight', has very little relevance to the loud public demand for change in the political leadership of our country, to respond to the critical challenges of our time. The call to 'break the eight' does not reflect the everyday concerns of the majority of Ghanaians, about the ailing economy and the lack of jobs for the teeming youth of Ghana", he indicated.

"So, for me, the chances of NPP 'breaking the eight' is very slim. In the same vein, however, the NDC does not provide a credible alternative", he added.

"It is against this background, that the ever-increasing appetite of Ghanaians for a ‘Third Force’, must be considered as the only hope for Ghana to rise again. This is where the newly established Movement for Change under my leadership, becomes the saving grace for Ghana.”

—classfmonline