NPP electing Bawumia as flagbearer an insult to Ghanaians — ASEPA boss

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) election of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as its flagbearer for the 2024 elections has been criticized by the Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA).

Mensah Thompson said choosing Bawumia to lead the ruling party insults the intelligence of Ghanaians, given what he described as the failure of the current administration.

"…that is why I am saying that it is an insult for the NPP to go to the polls and bring Dr Bawumia to us as a candidate. It is an insult to the intelligence of Ghanaians," he said.

The closure of the renal unit at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital due to a lack of essential supplies and equipment has been cited by critics as evidence of the government's poor handling of the health sector.

"If all manner of things are going on in Korle Bu [Teaching Hospital] unchecked and they are failing and the same government who watch on for the system to fail is not providing the needed support and intervention to make sure that you bring it back to life, then you don't deserve to be called a government," Mr. Thompson stated in an interview with Accra-based Citi News.

Bawumia won the NPP flagbearership contest on Saturday, November 4, defeating Kennedy Agyapong, Francis Addai-Nimoh and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto with 61.47% of delegate votes.